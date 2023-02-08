17 children’s titles reclassified for covering topics related to race, religion and sexuality: NLB

SINGAPORE: Seventeen children’s titles have been moved to sections for higher age groups since 2018 due to topics related to race, religion, and sexuality, the National Library Board (NLB) told CNA on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo had, in a written parliamentary reply on Monday, responded to questions on the number of library books that have been removed from public borrowing by NLB and the reasons for such removal.

She said that NLB had received 42 instances of feedback from the public since 2018, and 17 children's titles had been moved to sections for higher age groups.

"The 17 children’s titles cover topics related to race, religion, and LGBTQ," said NLB in response to CNA queries.

Those titles were assessed by the board in consultation with the Library Consultative Panel (LCP) to be appropriate for higher age groups and were therefore moved to the respective sections, it added.

In its response to CNA, NLB did not disclose the names of the children's titles that were reclassified.

NLB's collection policy takes reference from content guidelines provided by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), it said.

"Even as NLB brings in an average of 86,000 new titles each year for its public libraries, it will continue to ensure its collections are appropriate for the respective age groups, and review books when it receives feedback on them.

"NLB also strives to ensure that its collections are appropriate for different age groups, in line with prevailing social and cultural norms."