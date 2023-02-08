17 children’s titles reclassified for covering topics related to race, religion and sexuality: NLB
SINGAPORE: Seventeen children’s titles have been moved to sections for higher age groups since 2018 due to topics related to race, religion, and sexuality, the National Library Board (NLB) told CNA on Wednesday (Feb 8).
Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo had, in a written parliamentary reply on Monday, responded to questions on the number of library books that have been removed from public borrowing by NLB and the reasons for such removal.
She said that NLB had received 42 instances of feedback from the public since 2018, and 17 children's titles had been moved to sections for higher age groups.
"The 17 children’s titles cover topics related to race, religion, and LGBTQ," said NLB in response to CNA queries.
Those titles were assessed by the board in consultation with the Library Consultative Panel (LCP) to be appropriate for higher age groups and were therefore moved to the respective sections, it added.
NLB's collection policy takes reference from content guidelines provided by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), it said.
"Even as NLB brings in an average of 86,000 new titles each year for its public libraries, it will continue to ensure its collections are appropriate for the respective age groups, and review books when it receives feedback on them.
"NLB also strives to ensure that its collections are appropriate for different age groups, in line with prevailing social and cultural norms."
Mrs Teo had on Monday also said that a "Parental Guidance label" will be shown in the library’s catalogue records and during check-out at book borrowing stations for children’s titles reviewed and assigned "Parental Guidance Recommended" advisory to "alert readers to potentially sensitive manner".
"When NLB receives public feedback on certain titles, it has processes in place to review the books concerned," Mrs Teo added.
This includes tapping on the LCP, an "independent citizen-based committee from a wide cross section of society" that provides recommendations to the board on books that members of the public have raised concerns about, she added.
Among the 42 instances of feedback from the public, one adult title was also reclassified and moved to the reference section, said Mrs Teo, adding that 23 titles - including books for children, young adults, and adults - were assessed to be suitable to remain in their original collections.