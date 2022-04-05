Central, Marine Parade public libraries to be revamped; alternative services available for patrons
SINGAPORE: The Central Public Library and Marine Parade Public Library are set to be revamped, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Tuesday (Apr 5).
Located in the basement of the National Library building on Victoria Street, the Central Public Library will be closed from Jun 13 until the first half of next year. This is the library’s first full overhaul since it opened in 2005.
The Marine Parade Public Library, meanwhile, will be closed from May 9 until 2025 as part of the wider rejuvenation of the Marine Parade Community Building which houses it. The library has been at this location since May 2000 and was previously refurbished over a two-month period in March 2013.
The upgrading of the two libraries is part of NLB’s Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 (LAB25).
“We refresh our libraries to cater to the evolving learning and reading needs of our patrons. With each library revamp, we push out new services to bring out the joy of learning,” said NLB CEO Ng Cher Pong.
“Even during the temporary closure, we will continue to support the residents’ reading and learning needs.
“Our LAB25 plan will guide the refresh of our libraries in Marine Parade and Central, and this will involve the community and partners, in reimaging how we can discover and learn together at our libraries.”
NEW SERVICES
Patrons of the two libraries will have access to several alternative library services in the meantime.
“During the revamps, current patrons to those libraries can look forward to trying out some new services that will enable them to continue with their reading, discovery and learning,” NLB said in a media release.
“These services will be in addition to the extensive range of digital resources such as e-books, e-magazines and e-newspapers that patrons can access through the NLB mobile app.”
A “Grab-n-Go” library with about 5,000 English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil titles will open at the Study Lounge on Level 5 of the National Library building from May 18.
Open from 9am to 9pm, the library will automatically record loans as patrons go past a gantry.
Central Public Library patrons can also continue to reserve items and collect them from reservation lockers on the B1 level of the National Library Building, as well as return items through the 24-hour book-drop facility on the first floor.
Marine Parade Public Library patrons will be able to borrow books from a 24-hour book dispenser outside the FairPrice Finest supermarket at 6 Marine Parade Central from May. This was the location of the old Marine Parade Community Library from 1978 to 2000.
“Patrons can browse and borrow physical books, pick up reserved items, magazines and audiovisual materials,” NLB said.
“Patrons can also use the interactive screen to browse, borrow and download e-books for reading on their own devices with the Libby app.”
The Marine Parade Public Library will also donate 1,200 books to the People’s Association to set up a reading corner at the Marine Terrace Walk Residents’ Committee.
The Molly mobile library bus, meanwhile, will continue to operate in the neighbourood.