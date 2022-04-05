Central, Marine Parade public libraries to be revamped; alternative services available for patrons

SINGAPORE: The Central Public Library and Marine Parade Public Library are set to be revamped, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Tuesday (Apr 5).

Located in the basement of the National Library building on Victoria Street, the Central Public Library will be closed from Jun 13 until the first half of next year. This is the library’s first full overhaul since it opened in 2005.

The Marine Parade Public Library, meanwhile, will be closed from May 9 until 2025 as part of the wider rejuvenation of the Marine Parade Community Building which houses it. The library has been at this location since May 2000 and was previously refurbished over a two-month period in March 2013.

The upgrading of the two libraries is part of NLB’s Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 (LAB25).

“We refresh our libraries to cater to the evolving learning and reading needs of our patrons. With each library revamp, we push out new services to bring out the joy of learning,” said NLB CEO Ng Cher Pong.

“Even during the temporary closure, we will continue to support the residents’ reading and learning needs.

“Our LAB25 plan will guide the refresh of our libraries in Marine Parade and Central, and this will involve the community and partners, in reimaging how we can discover and learn together at our libraries.”