More than 5,000 titles available for borrowing at NLB’s first pop-up manga library at City Square Mall

SINGAPORE: Manga fans can now borrow from a vast collection of 5,000 graphic novels and comics at the National Library Board’s (NLB) first manga library, a six-month pop-up at City Square Mall.

The first fully self-service library in Singapore, which is situated on the fourth floor of the mall, opened on Monday (Feb 20).

It carries popular titles such as Dragon Ball Z by Akira Toriyama and Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo.

Nearly a fifth of the manga titles, including Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun and Pokémon Adventures RGB, were donated by Japanese publisher Shogakukan Asia, which will donate more copies in future, said NLB.

All titles in the “Grab-n-Go” manga library will be available for browsing and borrowing.

INTRODUCING PEOPLE TO MANGA

The concept allows patrons to scan their identification cards to enter the space, pick the books that they want to borrow, head to the exit gantry, and check out their books with ease.