NLB to pilot grab-and-go automated check-out gantries for borrowing books

SINGAPORE: Those visiting the National Library Building from Wednesday (May 18) will be able to borrow books more easily with the introduction of a new, four-step self-checkout system.

As part of the “Grab-n-Go” pilot, a gantry at the Study Lounge on the fifth floor will automatically detect and check out books as patrons exit the area.

Visitors must first scan their identification card or National Library Board (NLB) eCard at the gantry to enter the lounge, which is open from 9am to 9pm.

They may then choose up to eight books from a collection of about 5,000 English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil adult titles.



When exiting the lounge, the books must be carried by hand and not placed in a bag. Once patrons tap their ID or NLB eCard, the gantry will detect and automatically check out the books using ultra-high frequency radio identification technology.