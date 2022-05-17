NLB to pilot grab-and-go automated check-out gantries for borrowing books

SINGAPORE: Those visiting the National Library Building from Wednesday (May 18) will be able to borrow books more easily with the introduction of a new, four-step self-checkout system.
As part of the “Grab-n-Go” pilot, a gantry at the Study Lounge on the fifth floor will automatically detect and check out books as patrons exit the area.
Visitors must first scan their identification card or National Library Board (NLB) eCard at the gantry to enter the lounge, which is open from 9am to 9pm.
They may then choose up to eight books from a collection of about 5,000 English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil adult titles.
When exiting the lounge, the books must be carried by hand and not placed in a bag. Once patrons tap their ID or NLB eCard, the gantry will detect and automatically check out the books using ultra-high frequency radio identification technology.
This pilot is part of ongoing efforts to leverage technology to enhance the experience for patrons under the Library and Archives Blueprint 2025 plan, said NLB on Tuesday.
It is also one of the replacement services for the Central Public Library as it closes temporarily from Jun 13 for its revamp.
“RFID technology has enabled self-checkouts at all our libraries, and now, with the Grab-n-Go pilot, the checkout process will be automated, which will make it even more convenient for our patrons,” said NLB chief executive officer Ng Cher Pong.
NLB hopes to roll out more Grab-n-Go systems in time, added Mr Ng.
The board said it welcomes any feedback via email or its website.
“At the end of this pilot expected early next year, we will review its usage and evaluate feedback from patrons before determining the feasibility and future roll-out plans of the Grab-n-Go system at other public libraries,” said NLB.