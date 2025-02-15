Former NMPs raise objections to possibility of members resigning to join political parties and contest GE

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) have taken issue with the possibility of two newly resigned members going on to join political parties and contest the General Election (GE) this year.

Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi quit their NMP roles on Friday (Feb 14), fuelling speculation that they could be entering partisan politics.

Should they do so, it could tarnish the premise of non-partisanship which former NMPs said they swore by, during their time in the House.

At least one alumnus of the scheme, however, told CNA that true political neutrality does not exist, and that an NMP's decision to go into politics after his term doesn't necessarily mean he didn't do the job well.

The NMP scheme came into effect in September 1990 to introduce more diverse and non-partisan views in parliament.

In July 1997, the maximum number of NMPs was increased from six to nine, and their term raised from two years to two-and-a-half years in August 2002.

Former member Eugene Tan, who is an Associate Professor of law at the Singapore Management University, told CNA that when he was in office between 2012 and 2014, it “did not at all” cross his mind to enter competitive politics.

“How could one be non-partisan as an NMP if one was harbouring the thought of crossing the aisle to join a political party?”

“Instead, taking up the NMP appointment was very much my own acknowledgement that partisan politics was not for me but that I could still contribute to the legislative process,” he added.

He said that NMPs are free to engage in partisan politics after their stints, and that “it’s their right as citizens”.

“But the public perception, should both men don party whites of the PAP (People's Action Party), is whether the NMP scheme has become a new recruitment ground for the ruling party and may raise legitimate questions in some quarters about the NMP selection and appointment process,” he added.