Nominated MPs Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Alhabsyi resign, fuelling talk of a GE2025 run

SINGAPORE: Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) Raj Joshua Thomas and Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi resigned on Friday (Feb 14), fuelling speculation that they could contest in the upcoming General Election which must be held by November.

Mr Thomas said in a Facebook post that he was grateful for the privilege and honour to have served as an NMP over two terms.

In his resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, the lawyer said he remains dedicated to serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of his abilities.

"I am contemplating doing so in a different way, in which it would be appropriate for me to resign as an NMP at this time," he wrote.

Mr Seah confirmed with CNA that he received resignation letters from Mr Thomas and Dr Syed Harun at around noon on Friday, but he did not comment on their reasons for resigning.

"What I can say is that they both told me they enjoyed and found their stint as NMP very meaningful," Mr Seah said.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to ensure a wide representation of community views in parliament. Up to nine NMPs can be appointed in each parliament.

An NMP serves a fixed term of two-and-a-half years.

Mr Thomas was first appointed as an NMP in January 2021. He was appointed again in July 2023, along with Dr Syed Harun, who is a psychiatrist.

Commenting on the resignations, independent political observer Felix Tan said he believes no NMP has resigned before the end of their term.

"Whether they’ll be running in the upcoming elections is really their personal conviction and choice," said Dr Tan.

However, if they decide to contest in the General Election, the move might reflect how the NMP system could be seen as a stepping stone into politics, he added.

"Essentially, if it’s true (that they contest in the elections), does it mean that future NMPs can also consider using the pretext of being an NMP and then participate in an election?" Dr Tan asked.

He said that such a practice would put into question the neutrality of being an NMP and the contributions they can make to the political platform and engage in policies in an unbiased manner, regardless of which side of the aisle they take in contesting the GE.

If the NMPs decide to contest, it could also turn the NMP position into a potential way for parties to spot talent, he added.

"The long-term ramifications of this will be detrimental to the NMP system," Dr Tan said. "After all, the NMP system was put in place for a specific purpose and not to be used as an avenue to simply 'talent spot'."