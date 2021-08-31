No action to be taken against woman after doctor acquitted of molesting her: AGC

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Tuesday (Aug 31) it will not be taking action against a woman who complained that a doctor had molested her, after the doctor was acquitted.

On Aug 16, Dr Yeo Sow Nam, 52, was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for four counts of outraging a 32-year-old woman’s modesty at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in October 2017.

The woman had accused the doctor of hugging her, squeezing her waist, gripping her breasts and kissing her head.

Prosecutors decided to withdraw the charges after considering the evidence as well as the defence lawyers representations.

In its media statement on Tuesday, the AGC said its assessment is that a case for giving false evidence against the complainant is “unlikely to be made out”.

“The inconsistencies in the complainant’s evidence did not, in the main, relate to the substance of her allegations against Dr Yeo for outrage of modesty,” said the AGC.

“There is also no evidence to suggest that the complainant fabricated her account of events regarding the alleged outrage of modesty.

“Critically, there is no finding by the court in this case that the complainant had lied or had even given inconsistent evidence.”

In the circumstances, AGC will not be taking any action against her, said the statement.

The AGC said if there is clear evidence that a person has lied under oath in legal proceedings, it will “seriously consider” opening proceedings against the person for perjury.

“There is at present a case pending before the courts where such proceedings have been commenced, and investigations are ongoing in respect of other cases,” said the AGC.

“One indication of clear evidence will be if the presiding court or tribunal has opined that a witness has lied under oath.

“Even then, AGC will have to assess all available evidence and take a view on whether an offence has been committed because, in any subsequent proceedings, the earlier court or tribunal’s views will be treated only as its own opinion. AGC will still have to prove the offence beyond reasonable doubt.”