Group sizes for dine-in groups, daily household visits to remain at 5 people for Chinese New Year: MOH

SINGAPORE: There will be no change to current safe management measures during the Chinese New Year period, with the maximum group size allowed for social gatherings to remain at five people.

Similarly, the maximum number of unique visitors allowed for each household will also remain at five people per day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jan 21).

"Individuals may wish to take an (antigen rapid test) in advance of such gatherings, particularly if there will be elderly or unvaccinated family members present," it said in a press release.

Prevailing rules at food and beverage establishments will continue to apply, which include reunion dinners or other Chinese New Year meals at these places.

Dine-in sizes remain capped at five people a group and multiple table bookings exceeding this are not allowed, except for those from the same household.

Large-scale events, including religious processions or dinner banquets, will "continue to be disallowed to avoid super spreading events", said MOH.

Company-organised meals or "tuan bai" are also not allowed.

"Our high vaccination and booster rates give us confidence that we will be able to mitigate the impact of the Omicron wave on our society and economy.

"We seek everyone’s cooperation to uphold the prevailing safe management measures especially during the CNY period," said the Health Ministry.