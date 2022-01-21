Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Group sizes for dine-in groups, daily household visits to remain at 5 people for Chinese New Year: MOH
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Group sizes for dine-in groups, daily household visits to remain at 5 people for Chinese New Year: MOH

Group sizes for dine-in groups, daily household visits to remain at 5 people for Chinese New Year: MOH

A vendor hangs decorative ornaments for sale during the Chinese New Year festive season in the Chinatown district of Singapore on Jan 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
21 Jan 2022 04:08PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 04:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: There will be no change to current safe management measures during the Chinese New Year period, with the maximum group size allowed for social gatherings to remain at five people. 

Similarly, the maximum number of unique visitors allowed for each household will also remain at five people per day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jan 21). 

"Individuals may wish to take an (antigen rapid test) in advance of such gatherings, particularly if there will be elderly or unvaccinated family members present," it said in a press release. 

Prevailing rules at food and beverage establishments will continue to apply, which include reunion dinners or other Chinese New Year meals at these places. 

Dine-in sizes remain capped at five people a group and multiple table bookings exceeding this are not allowed, except for those from the same household. 

Large-scale events, including religious processions or dinner banquets, will "continue to be disallowed to avoid super spreading events", said MOH. 

Company-organised meals or "tuan bai" are also not allowed. 

"Our high vaccination and booster rates give us confidence that we will be able to mitigate the impact of the Omicron wave on our society and economy. 

"We seek everyone’s cooperation to uphold the prevailing safe management measures especially during the CNY period," said the Health Ministry. 

During a multi-ministry task force press conference on Friday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said the number of Omicron cases in Singapore has "increased rapidly, especially over the last few days". 

"The Ministry of Health can ascertain about 70 per cent of daily cases to be Omicron, but in reality, the proportion is likely to be higher, perhaps close to 90 per cent or more," he said. 

Although most of the Omicron cases in Singapore were mild, Mr Gan reminded members of the public to be vigilant during the festive period. 

"The safe management measures we have put in place will help to lower the risk of transmission and reduce the stress on our healthcare system," he said. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/lk

Related Topics

MOH COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us