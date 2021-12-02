No by-election in Sengkang GRC after Raeesah Khan's resignation: WP

SINGAPORE: There will not be a by-election in Sengkang GRC as the constituency's three remaining Members of Parliament (MPs) will continue to serve for the remainder of the term, said Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim on Thursday (Dec 2).

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Lim said the laws are "quite clear" that under the Parliamentary Elections Act, there can be no writ of by-election issued in a GRC, unless all the members have vacated their seats.

She added that this position was "confirmed" by the Court of Appeal, in the case of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC when Madam Halimah Yacob vacated her seat to run for President.

The apex court had in 2019 rejected an appeal by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) member Wong Souk Yee for the courts to issue a mandatory order to compel its three MPs to step down.

A by-election would only have to be called if all the members representing the GRC vacated their seats, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon stressed then.

Ms Lim added: "The fact is that in the general election last year, the voters of Sengkang gave the Workers' Party a mandate to represent them in Parliament.

"We have three MPs in Sengkang still there to do the work. And it is the party's responsibility to take this through for the remainder of the term. So that is what the party will do."