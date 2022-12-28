No mandatory COVID-19 tests for Singapore travellers to India: High Commission of India

SINGAPORE: Travellers from Singapore will not need to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests when they visit India, the High Commission of India in Singapore said on Wednesday (Dec 28).

The clarification comes after media reports stated that travellers from Singapore will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter India.

The reports cited India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as saying on Dec 24 that reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests will be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand when they arrive in India.

Passengers from those countries will have to undergo thermal screening at airports and be placed under quarantine if they showed symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive, the reports stated.

Responding to CNA's queries about COVID-19 measures for Singapore travellers visiting India, First Secretary (Political and Press, Information and Culture) of the High Commission of India in Singapore Saswati Dey pointed to a video of the health minister speaking to a media agency about COVID-19 measures for travellers.

"As is evident from the video, the minister has mentioned only the following destinations: China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Singapore was not mentioned in his statement," said Ms Dey.

"Any other source you refer to may have erroneously cited incorrect information."