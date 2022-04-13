No plans to lift health declaration requirement for travellers arriving via air and sea borders: ICA
SINGAPORE: There are currently no plans to lift the health declaration requirement for travellers arriving via air and sea borders, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Apr 13) afternoon.
ICA was responding to CNA’s queries following its announcement earlier in the day that Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer require an SG Arrival Card to enter Singapore via its land checkpoints from Friday.
The waiver of the requirement was to provide greater convenience for fully vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders, given the volume of traffic, ICA had said on Wednesday morning.
In its response to CNA, an ICA spokesman said that land checkpoints are predominantly used by Singapore residents and long-term pass holders travelling between Singapore and Johor Bahru.
This includes those who commute across the borders daily for employment and studies.
In comparison, the air and sea checkpoints are used by travellers from around the world.
"There are no plans to lift the health declaration requirement at air and sea borders at this juncture as it remains an important way for (ICA) to detect upstream infectious diseases of concern ... that might be imported by travellers from a wide range of countries," it said.
Travellers are “generally advised to monitor their health” when they return from overseas, ICA said.
“They should seek medical attention if feeling unwell and inform the doctor of their travel history. Where they develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should follow local COVID-19 health protocols.”
Health advisories will also be issued to travellers in the event of a suspected outbreak or heightened alert for other infectious diseases of concern.
The SG Arrival Card, submitted online, contains a traveller's health declaration.
It is the electronic version of the paper disembarkation/embarkation card that travellers are required to submit upon arrival in Singapore for immigration clearance.
All travellers entering Singapore via air or sea are still required to submit their health declaration via the SG Arrival Card within three days prior to arriving in Singapore.
