No plans to lift health declaration requirement for travellers arriving via air and sea borders: ICA

SINGAPORE: There are currently no plans to lift the health declaration requirement for travellers arriving via air and sea borders, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Apr 13) afternoon.

ICA was responding to CNA’s queries following its announcement earlier in the day that Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer require an SG Arrival Card to enter Singapore via its land checkpoints from Friday.

The waiver of the requirement was to provide greater convenience for fully vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders, given the volume of traffic, ICA had said on Wednesday morning.

In its response to CNA, an ICA spokesman said that land checkpoints are predominantly used by Singapore residents and long-term pass holders travelling between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

This includes those who commute across the borders daily for employment and studies.

In comparison, the air and sea checkpoints are used by travellers from around the world.