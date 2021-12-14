'No plans presently' to introduce vaccination-differentiated measures for children aged 12 and below: MOH

SINGAPORE: There are presently no plans to introduce vaccination-differentiated safe management measures for children aged 12 years and below, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

"The focus now is to ensure our children are well-protected by vaccination," MOH said in an updated press release on Tuesday afternoon.

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between five and 11 is expected to begin before the end of this year, after the authorities approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for this age group.

When asked how children in this age group will be affected by vaccination-differentiated measures if they are not vaccinated, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said more details will be made available in the "coming few days".

"I know everyone is interested to know the policy treatment. We are working through all this with MOE (Ministry of Education), so don't jump to conclusion too soon," said Mr Ong at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference.

"Once we have chart out the whole plan, together with MOE, we will announce the arrangements and the policies."

MIS-C AFTER COVID-19

Underscoring the importance of vaccination for children, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said at the same press conference that Singapore has seen "about one to two" cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) every week since mid-October.

MIS-C is a hyper-inflammatory syndrome that occurs in a child two to eight weeks after COVID-19 infection, causing fever, inflammation, and other symptoms.

Dr Puthucheary said that some of these children who developed MIS-C have required intensive care.

"Getting our children aged five years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination will help protect our children from getting the COVID-19 infection and keep them from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19," he said.

This reduces the risk of severe complications, such as MIS-C, he said.

While COVID-19 tends to be milder in children, compared with adults, and severe disease is uncommon, there is still a risk of children developing severe disease. Some cases require hospitalisation, oxygen supplementation and intensive care unit admission, he said.