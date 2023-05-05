No procedural lapses in training and management of Red Lions, safety improvements made: MINDEF

Responding to a question about whether 3WO Heng made a mistake in his response, leading to the incident, Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Tactical Support Centre Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Neo Choon Chea, who oversees parachuting training and Red Lions training, stressed that the team member did exactly as he was required.

The parachute landing fall is a fundamental break fall technique for any parachutist unable to do a flare landing, he said, adding that with unexpected weather conditions, the jumper has to make a split-second decision.

Since the incident, 3WO Heng has recovered well and was certified medically fit to resume freefall training in mid-April. He is part of the team coordinating training for the Red Lions team members who will jump at the 2023 National Day Parade at the Padang.

MINDEF also confirmed that the Red Lions will not be jumping in the heartlands for this year’s parade, but this decision was unrelated to the incident.

“Basically, last year’s incident and the review panel on it have no impact on whether the Red Lions are jumping in the heartlands this year or not. It’s related to each year’s NDP concept of celebrations, so this is not ruling out that in future NDPs, there won’t be heartland jumps,” said the ministry during the briefing.