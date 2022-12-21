'No sitting' policy causing backaches and blisters – but some retail workers say it's part of the job

HEALTH ISSUES

Current and former retail employees flooded the comments section on the Instagram posts with the toll of the "no sitting" rule on their body.

One commenter wrote that they held their first retail job when they were 18, and had to "stand and appear attentive for hours in a large department store that was empty most of the time".

They said they suffered "such bad backaches" that they were "basically immobile" on their days off.

Another commenter, a former promoter who was deployed to the Watsons Ngee Ann City outlet in 2007, said she "wasn't allowed to sit at all".

If workers were found sitting in the storeroom, the manager "would come and ask you to get up and go back to your station. They always had eyes on us", the 35-year-old who only wanted to be known as Ruby told CNA.

Even though the gig only spanned two weekends, she remembers telling her company that she "refused to go back there".

"My legs were sore and my back hurt really bad because I couldn't even go for a smoke break. I needed a whole day off to recover my legs and back. Luckily it was a weekend gig," she said.

Ruby faced the "no sitting" policy again eight years later. In 2015, she worked at the Bath & Body Works chain, where she said there was to be "no sitting, no leaning on anything, just stand like a soldier".

Electronics store Harvey Norman, where she worked as a promoter in 2009, was "more chill" and allowed workers to sit.

"I'm happy someone has taken the initiative to voice out on this issue. We love the job, but the policy sucks," she said about the original Instagram post.

CNA has contacted Bath & Body Works about their policy.

Another former retail worker, a 22-year-old who only wanted to be known as Aisha, said "rest should not be (a) privilege, it is a necessity".

Aisha said she worked in a stationery gift store for a few months in 2017 fresh out of secondary school. As she was a part-timer, she would be rostered for 10am to 10pm shifts, but she would have to clock in two hours earlier to prepare and clean the store.

"The store had a policy that we always had to be engaging with customers, and even if the store was empty, we were not allowed to sit as it would seem like we were disinterested," she told CNA.

"My managers were very strict about that rule. We had cameras around the store so they would check. Sometimes, we'd have 'surprise drop-ins' by our regional managers and they would scold us in the office. It was very tough and ridiculous in hindsight."

As a result, Aisha would always have "aching feet with blisters" by the time she got home at nearly 1am.

"I only worked there for three months or so before I gave up and quit. That was my first and last retail job ever," she said.

EXCESSIVE STANDING CAN CAUSE RHEUMATIC DISEASES

The majority of such workers experience "both muscular strain and other discomforts", Mr John Abraham, senior principal physiotherapist at Rapid Physiocare told CNA.

Common complaints among salespeople, machine operators, nurses and doctors who stand for hours for surgery include pain in the sole of the foot, swelling of the legs, varicose veins, muscle pain especially in the calf, low back pain, and stiffness in the neck and shoulders, he noted.

"Blood builds up in the legs and feet when people stand for an extended period of time without moving around," he said.

"Vein inflammation can occur when standing for an extended period of time on a regular basis. Varicose veins can become chronic and painful over time as a result of this inflammation."

Excessive standing also causes the spine, hips, knees and feet joints to become "temporarily immobile or locked", he added.

"Due to degenerative damage to the tendons and ligaments, which are structures that connect muscles to bones, this immobility can later result in rheumatic diseases."