The Big Read: Retail workers not allowed to sit? Customers can be the ones to change longstanding practice

"RETAIL STAFF SHOULD HAVE A PLACE TO REST"

The findings of the straw poll offer a glimpse into shoppers' expectations of retail staff, but it also raises the question whether retailers should do more to provide rest areas or even just chairs for their workers — for them to take a break when there are no customers around, instead of having to be on their feet all the time.

Customers and retail staff whom TODAY spoke to believe the rest areas should be provided, although they recognised that some companies might be unable to do so due to various constraints.

Acknowledging that it is tiring for retail workers to be on their feet for hours, Ms Chua, the shopper, felt that there must be a place for staff to rest. At the very least, the workers should be allowed to rest in the store room, she added.

A 34-year-old retail assistant at a pet shop, who declined to be named, said that it is an “unspoken” rule for her to stand for the duration of her 10-hour shift at the store.

Describing her hours as "gruelling", she would ask for her supervisor's permission to sit for a while when her legs get sore, but said that she usually can only do so for only up to 10 minutes before having to attend to a customer.

Since there are no stools dedicated for sitting, she and her colleagues usually wipe the stools that they use to reach the high shelves and sit on them instead.

A cashier at a health and beauty care chain store, who declined to provide her name or age, said that she had requested a stool to sit behind the cashier counter. However, she said that her supervisor denied the request, saying that sitting within the view of customers would be perceived as poor service.

The cashier, who works from 9am to 6pm, said that she experienced knee pain for two weeks in October last year as a result.

“I couldn’t bend, I couldn’t squat, I couldn’t sit on the floor,” she said.

She was given five days of medical leave and painkillers by the doctor. She said that she continues to experience soreness and self-medicates.

While she does not think earning close to S$1,000 a month is "worth the pain", she remains in the job as the work timings allow her to care for her children.

She added that it is “good” to have a dedicated rest area for staff, rather than use the storeroom which doubles up as office space. It would also be useful for older workers who need to rest, she said.

Other retail workers and customers who were interviewed also felt the same way.

Staying in one environment for up to 12 hours can be “mentally exhausting” and a break room can give retail staff a short escape from stress due to demanding customers, said shopper Cabael Kyleen Friel Santos, a 20-year-old polytechnic student.

MOST STORES HAVE NO BREAK ROOMS

Most retail stores at malls do not have a dedicated rest area for their staff, based on TODAY’s checks at several shopping centres. Some have storerooms that have one or two stools, while others have stools behind the cashier counters where staff can eat or take a break.

Among the four retailers TODAY spoke to, only one — fashion brand Love, Bonito — provides a dedicated rest area for retail staff in its stores.

TotTT’s Ms Tan said that of its three stores, two of them, which are located at Suntec and i12 Katong, have cooking studios where retail staff can have their meals and rest if there are no ongoing cooking classes.

However, staff have to eat or rest in the storeroom if there are classes on. The same holds for staff who work at the smaller store in IMM mall in Jurong East, if they do not wish to leave the outlet to eat, she said.