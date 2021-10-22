Employment watchdog looking into workplace harassment allegations against NOC's Sylvia Chan

SINGAPORE: The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) is looking into workplace harassment allegations against production company Night Owl Cinematics' (NOC) co-founder and CEO Sylvia Chan.

TAFEP, in a joint statement with the Ministry of Manpower, said on Friday (Oct 22) that it is currently "in touch" with NOC "to look into the matter", following feedback from members of the public.

"Employers should keep their workplaces safe by preventing and managing workplace harassment," they said.

"They also have a legal obligation to pay employees their salary on time. Individuals who encounter workplace harassment and have their salaries withheld should contact either TAFEP or the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management early for assistance.

"Individuals with knowledge of any criminal conduct should report such incidents immediately to the police."

Separately, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it is investigating several police reports made by Ms Chan.

A spokesperson for Ms Chan told CNA on Thursday that she had received death threats, was subject to "incessant harassment" and had her emails hacked.

"The police confirm that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing," said SPF in response to CNA's queries.

Allegations about NOC's work culture surfaced online in early October and included anonymous and unverified claims, as well as alleged leaked audio recordings of verbal abuse against one of the company’s employees.

Ms Chan acknowledged in an Instagram post on Oct 13 that she "did not live up to the standards expected" of her, saying that she will be removed from NOC's lineup of artistes.

"To all who have placed your faith in me and felt disappointed with me by the allegations made against me, I am truly sorry," she added.

However, new allegations against her were published on Tuesday in a blog post purportedly written by NOC's current and former employees.

The post covers alleged misappropriation of company funds and bartering sexual services of an NOC “talent” in exchange for courier services, among other claims.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Ms Chan spoke out against a "concerted and coordinated effort to discredit and disparage" her.

"These efforts include death threats, incessant harassment, hacking of her emails, loss of access to NOC’s financial systems and records, and even a sex video," he said.



He added: "With regards to the latest slew of allegations, (Ms Chan) intends to address and thoroughly rebut every one of these in due course."