SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 79.8 per cent year-on-year in October, extending their 68.3 per cent increase recorded in September, driven largely by shipments of ship and boat structures and pharmaceuticals.

Non-electronic NODX jumped 81.9 per cent in October, up from 54.1 per cent in September, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said in a media release on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Exports of boat and ship structures rose by S$4.8 billion year-on-year.

EnterpriseSG did not specify a percentage increase for these exports, noting that the exceptionally high growth rate reflected a low base in the same period last year.

Electronic NODX also recorded strong growth, rising 73.9 per cent in October, although this was slower than the 107.6 per cent expansion in September.

EnterpriseSG attributed the continued growth to sustained demand related to artificial intelligence (AI).

Disk media products registered the highest percentage growth, rising by about 189 per cent. The increase amounted to S$1.1 billion, said EnterpriseSG

Integrated circuits exports grew by 53.1 per cent while personal computers rose by 81 per cent, marking increases worth S$1.2 billion and S$0.7 billion, respectively.

Overall, Singapore’s NODX grew 33.6 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026, said EnterpriseSG.