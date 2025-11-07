57 names proposed for Nominated Member of Parliament positions
Members of the public were invited to submit their nominations from Oct 8.
SINGAPORE: Fifty-seven names have been put up for consideration for Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) positions, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said on Friday (Nov 7).
Members of the public were invited to submit their nominations from Oct 8, with nominations closing at 4.30pm on Thursday.
The two independent candidates who contested in GE2025 told CNA last month that they had their sights set on NMP seats.
Former Radin Mas SMC candidate Darryl Lo said on Oct 29 that he had submitted his nomination online and showed a copy of the confirmation email he received after sending in his bid.
Mr Jeremy Tan, who contested the Mountbatten single-member ward, also told CNA he intended to do the same.
But when asked on Friday, Mr Tan would not confirm he had submitted his nomination online.
Up to nine NMPs, who are meant to offer alternative voices in the House, can be appointed to parliament by the president for a term of two-and-a-half years on the recommendation of the Special Select Committee of Parliament chaired by Speaker Seah Kian Peng.
The other seven members of the committee are Mr Chan Chun Sing, Mr Desmond Lee, Ms Indranee Rajah, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Ms Sim Ann and Mr Louis Chua.
With submissions closed, the Special Select Committee will consult elected MPs and seek their views on the nominees and assess the applications.
The committee will meet to interview the candidates over the course of a few days, before discussing and agreeing on the final nominations for appointment by the president as NMPs.
“The persons to be nominated by the committee shall be persons who have rendered distinguished public service, or who have brought honour to the Republic, or who have distinguished themselves in the field of arts and letters, sports, culture, the sciences, business, industry, the professions, social or community service or the labour movement,” the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said previously.
It will then submit a list to the president and publish its report to parliament.
Those proposed will then be appointed by the president as NMPs, before taking oaths of allegiance during a parliamentary sitting.
Under the Constitution, a person can qualify to be an NMP if they are a Singapore citizen aged 21 or above, their name appears on the current register of electors, has been a resident in Singapore for a period of not less than 10 years and is a resident on the date of their nomination for the role.
They should also be able to take an "active part in the proceedings of parliament", to speak and write at least one of the country's official languages, the office said.
The nominated person should also not have been disqualified from being a MP under the Constitution.