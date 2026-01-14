3 Nominated MPs say Pritam Singh is unsuited to continue as Leader of the Opposition

SINGAPORE: Fresh from being sworn in two days earlier, three Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) on Wednesday (Jan 14) spoke in support of a motion that said Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was unsuitable to continue as the Leader of the Opposition, with one calling on him to step down from the position voluntarily.

Ms Kuah Boon Theng, Mr Mark Lee and Dr Neo Kok Beng added their voices to the three-hour debate on a motion tabled by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

The motion also called for Members of Parliament (MPs) to express regret at Mr Singh's conduct, which was "dishonourable and unbecoming of an MP", after he was convicted for lying to a parliamentary committee.

Parliament passed the motion, with 11 dissenting votes from WP MPs present in the House.

Eight of the nine NMPs who were sworn in on Monday were present at the debate, with all eight backing the motion.

Ms Kuah, a senior counsel, introduced herself as an advocate and solicitor with over 30 years of practice.

She asked Mr Singh if he would "respond appropriately" by voluntarily stepping down as Leader of the Opposition, saying that this would be the "clearest sign" he could offer that he has "learnt the error of his ways".

Citing her experience in disciplinary matters for the legal and medical professions, she said the standards of conduct for parliamentarians could not be lower than those of these occupations.

"It is not enough for any profession to simply claim to have standards of conduct and declare itself an honourable profession," she added.

"To retain the trust and confidence of the public, we must be prepared to call out behaviour and conduct that has fallen short of those standards, hold people to account and consider appropriate sanction or measures that must be taken."