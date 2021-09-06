Non-banking related phishing scams on the rise; at least S$140,000 lost since August

SINGAPORE: Non-banking related phishing scams involving spoofed emails, text messages and advertisements are on the rise, the police warned on Monday (Sep 6).

Since August, at least 93 victims have lost S$140,000, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

Victims of the latest spate of phishing attacks received fake emails or text messages purportedly sent by delivery companies such as SingPost and DHL.

They would prompt victims to check on the status of their parcel deliveries by clicking on a link.

In some cases, the victims would receive pop-up advertisements offering "cheap deals" on food and household items.