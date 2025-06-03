Over 2,000 non-life-threatening calls to medical triage helpline directed away from emergency departments

SINGAPORE: Medical triage helpline NurseFirst directed more than 2,000 calls from people with non-life-threatening conditions to seek help at other care providers instead of emergency departments in 2023 and 2024, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This allowed emergency department resources to be freed up for those who require emergency care, the ministry said on Tuesday (Jun 3) in response to CNA's queries.

NurseFirst started on Feb 4, 2022, as a pilot programme to manage non-life-threatening cases in the northern district.

Operated by Woodlands Health, it provides advice on a caller’s medical condition and guides them to appropriate medical care options.

Last week, MOH and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the expansion of the pilot nationwide, with non-life-threatening 995 calls referred to the helpline from Jun 1. It will run for six months.

About 15,000 calls were made to the helpline over the last three years, the health ministry told CNA.

“The majority of these calls provided medical advice without the need for the callers to be diverted to other sites of care,” MOH said.

Noting that the helpline is currently only available in English, MOH said Woodlands Health will review if there is a need to extend it to other language options.