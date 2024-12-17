Singapore's key exports jump 3.4% in November, reversing previous month's drop

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 3.4 per cent in November, reversing a revised 4.7 per cent contraction in October.

Electronics grew, while non-electronics saw a decline, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday (Dec 17).

A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.7 per cent drop.

On a year-on-year basis, electronic product exports expanded by a faster 23.2 per cent in November, following a 2.6 per cent rise in October.

Integrated circuits, disk media products and PCs contributed the most to the increase, growing by 28.9 per cent, 114.7 per cent and 75.3 per cent respectively.

Non-electronic exports fell by 1.6 per cent in November, following a 6.8 per cent decline in October.

The biggest declines were in pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and paper and paperboard, which fell by 63.8 per cent, 5.3 per cent and 89.9 per cent respectively.

NODX to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia grew in November – by 42.7 per cent, 35.3 per cent and 24.4 per cent respectively – while NODX to the United States, China, Japan, Thailand and the European Union declined.

Total trade increased by 5 per cent year-on-year in November, following the 2.2 per cent decline in the previous month.

Both exports and imports grew, by 5.1 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.