Singapore's non-oil exports surge 68.4% in September; growth driven by non-electronics

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged by 68.4 per cent year-on-year in September, extending the 46.1 per cent growth recorded in August, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Friday (Oct 16).

Non-electronic exports drove the increase, mainly due to lumpy exports of ship and boat structures.

Electronic NODX rose by 107.6 per cent, benefiting from robust artificial intelligence-related demand and driven mainly by disk media products, integrated circuits (ICs) and personal computers. This follows a 131.6 per cent surge in August.

Non-electronic NODX grew by 54.2 per cent, accelerating from an 11.9 per cent increase in August.

Overall, Singapore's NODX rose by 27.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, EnterpriseSG said.