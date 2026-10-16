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Singapore's non-oil exports surge 68.4% in September; growth driven by non-electronics
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Singapore's non-oil exports surge 68.4% in September; growth driven by non-electronics

Singapore's non-oil exports surge 68.4% in September; growth driven by non-electronics

A ferry sails past Pasir Panjang container terminal port in Singapore on Feb 12, 2018. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

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Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
16 Oct 2026 08:32AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 08:33AM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged by 68.4 per cent year-on-year in September, extending the 46.1 per cent growth recorded in August, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Friday (Oct 16).

Non-electronic exports drove the increase, mainly due to lumpy exports of ship and boat structures.

Electronic NODX rose by 107.6 per cent, benefiting from robust artificial intelligence-related demand and driven mainly by disk media products, integrated circuits (ICs) and personal computers. This follows a 131.6 per cent surge in August.

Non-electronic NODX grew by 54.2 per cent, accelerating from an 11.9 per cent increase in August.

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Overall, Singapore's NODX rose by 27.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, EnterpriseSG said.

Related:

EXPORTS TO KEY MARKETS RISE

NODX to most of Singapore's major markets expanded in September.

Exports to Hong Kong rose by 112.1 per cent year-on-year, supported by shipments of non-monetary gold, ICs and specialised machinery.

Shipments to Taiwan increased by 96.9 per cent, while exports to the United States grew 73.2 per cent.

Exports to India fell by 5.6 per cent, reversing a 23.6 per cent increase in August.

Source: CNA/dc(kg)

Related Topics

NODX key exports artificial intelligence
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