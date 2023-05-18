CNA Explains: Do sugar substitutes pose an increased risk of diabetes and heart diseases?

SINGAPORE: Do you find yourself ordering bubble tea sweetened with stevia, convinced that this sugar substitute is the key to a guilt-free indulgence?

Often marketed as low- or no-calorie alternatives to sugar, artificial sweeteners are largely seen as a way to aid weight loss or maintain a healthy weight.

That may no be longer the case.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned against the use of non-sugar sweeteners, such as saccharin and stevia, for weight control.

The use of non-sugar sweeteners does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children, said the WHO in its recommendation on Monday (May 15).

It also found potential undesirable effects from long-term use of such sweeteners in the form of increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and mortality in adults.

So, are non-sugar sweeteners really a healthier alternative to sugar? And how much of these sugar substitutes should we consume? CNA finds out.