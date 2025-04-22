Puan Noor Aishah, wife of Singapore's first President Yusof Ishak, dies aged 91

SINGAPORE: Puan Noor Aishah, the wife of Singapore's first president, Mr Yusof Ishak, has died.

She was 91.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that he was deeply saddened to hear of her passing in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Apr 22).

"With grace and quiet strength, she stood by Encik Yusof Ishak and steadfastly supported him throughout our tumultuous years of nation building," Mr Wong wrote.

"Beyond the Istana, she dedicated herself to serving others through organisations like the Singapore Red Cross and the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association."

"Her kindness and service touched countless lives — may her legacy continue to inspire us all," he added.

Born in Selangor in 1933, she was 16 when she married Mr Yusof in 1949. They went on to have three children.

She was just 26 years old when her husband was sworn in as head of state in 1959. He served three terms before dying of heart failure in 1970.



In the last few years of his presidency, his poor health led to Puan Noor Aishah taking on more of his social responsibilities, such as presenting the National Day Awards.

She was the patron for several organisations – the Red Cross Society, the Young Women's Muslim Association (PPIS), the Children's Society, the Girl Guides Association, the Association for the Blind, the Spastics Association and the Association for the Deaf.

For her contributions, Puan Noor Aishah was inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame in 2018.