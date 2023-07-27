More families to qualify for financial help with expansion in North East CDC income criteria

SINGAPORE: Single mother of five Madam Siti Aisah Abdul Momin has a lot on her plate.

She is the sole caregiver to her children, the youngest of whom has special needs.

With Mdm Siti unable to work due to a heart condition, asthma and a foot problem, a little help goes a long way.

"With CDC (Community Development Council) helping me with the transport money, I think it helps a bit of my burden,” she said, adding that even after she moved from Yishun to Tampines, her children chose to continue studying in a school near her old home.

Mdm Siti also receives money for milk and diapers for her youngest child, who is four years old, from the North East Growth Fund.