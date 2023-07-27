More families to qualify for financial help with expansion in North East CDC income criteria
The North East Community Development Council has raised the per capita household limit for several help schemes from S$800 to S$1,000.
SINGAPORE: Single mother of five Madam Siti Aisah Abdul Momin has a lot on her plate.
She is the sole caregiver to her children, the youngest of whom has special needs.
With Mdm Siti unable to work due to a heart condition, asthma and a foot problem, a little help goes a long way.
"With CDC (Community Development Council) helping me with the transport money, I think it helps a bit of my burden,” she said, adding that even after she moved from Yishun to Tampines, her children chose to continue studying in a school near her old home.
Mdm Siti also receives money for milk and diapers for her youngest child, who is four years old, from the North East Growth Fund.
MORE FAMILIES ELIGIBLE
About 20 per cent more lower income families in the North East district will now be eligible for help, with the CDC raising the per capita household limit for several help schemes from S$800 to S$1,000 (US$754) from Tuesday (Jul 25).
North East CDC announced the adjustment at their annual Community Give Back Golf and Appreciation Dinner.
“We are making this move as a response to the feedback we've gotten from the ground,” said the district’s mayor Desmond Choo.
“There are growing needs in terms of financial support, especially in terms of them (residents) meeting the challenges of cost of living.”
He added that because wages have been growing “somewhat”, there is a need to “adjust and keep pace so that the people who want the help can continue to receive the support from the CDC”.
He added that from data collected, at least 5 per cent of applicants are rejected every year due to their income, while a “significant number” do not apply because of the criteria.
“We need to make sure that our schemes are always targeted and are always useful and accessible to the residents. So we will have been able to do so because our kind donors have also given us the mandate to continue to adjust our schemes and reach out to as wide a population as possible,” he said.
FUND-RAISING TO HELP MORE PEOPLE
The CDC expects to spend up to S$3 million per year with the adjustment.
The CDC also plans to introduce more bursaries for residents with special needs, as well as internships in the social and community sector for students.
The event raised more than S$500,000, with all proceeds going towards the CDC’s assistance schemes and programmes.
Such fund-raising and schemes are part of growing efforts by CDCs to support their residents as the cost of living rises.
In the Central Singapore district for instance, children from lower-income families get vouchers to purchase school materials. In the South East district, seniors are eligible for free eye checkups.
Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who also attended the event, said these councils serve as a vital bridge between the government and its people. To make sure no one gets left behind, more cooperation is needed to make sure everyone gets the chance for a better life, he said.
"Let's refresh our social compact. Set a path together where Singaporeans always work together, irrespective of our backgrounds, to shape the next phase of nation-building,” said Mr Masagos.
“What's our goal? Our goal is to create a society where opportunities are open to all, regardless of their starting point."