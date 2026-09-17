North-South Corridor delay: Businesses fear for survival, residents brace for more noise and dust
Some businesses in Novena say they are considering shutting down.
SINGAPORE: Businesses near North-South Corridor construction sites are fearing for their survival, while residents are bracing for more inconveniences, after the project's completion was delayed by two years.
From F&B outlets to laundry services, firms told CNA the delay would mean a longer period of disrupted earnings, footfall and visibility. Some are even considering shutting down.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Sep 17) that the North-South Corridor will now open in phases starting from 2029, instead of 2027 as originally planned.
At Novena, which LTA has called one of the most technically demanding sections of the project, Mr Alvin Lin, owner of Celine’s Gelato, said business has fallen by 75 per cent.
The ice cream shop sits just in front of the construction hoardings opposite Church of St Alphonsus. It used to be open from 11am to 9.30pm, seven days a week, but has had to cut its hours and is now closed on Mondays.
"Now it is very tough to sustain in the daytime ... We are unable to open on Monday because there are zero sales,” said Mr Lin.
Three other businesses along the same stretch have closed since June, he said. New customers have been hard to attract because the shop is no longer visible from the main road, with regular customers assuming it had shut along with the rest of the street.
"They assume that the buildings here are all torn down and we are no longer around," he said.
Mr Lin said the shop had put up physical advertisements on the hoarding boards, but these were taken down. With rent having risen twice since 2021 and the lease up for renewal at the end of this year, Mr Lin said it is "not looking good".
"We are definitely worried, and we are hoping that the government will step in to assist us in some way or another," Mr Lin said.
TENANTS MOVING OUT
Other businesses at Novena Regency, a mixed development, are facing similar struggles.
Ms Lim Shi Shi, owner of Mexican eatery El Cocinero, said business has fallen by 60 per cent since construction began, with tenants around her changing hands or leaving vacant units.
"You can see empty spaces, or they have been changing owners on and off. I don't think it's possible to do F&B here at the moment," she said, adding that the area now lacks prominent signage to draw customers.
Ms Lim, whose business has been around for seven years, had already been considering not renewing her lease. News of the extension reinforced that decision.
"I already wanted to leave the place because it's not doing well. So I don't want to fight this war anymore. But now that you say it's extending another two more years, you're giving me an assurance that I should not continue,” she said.
Food businesses are not the only ones affected.
Also at Novena Regency, Mr John Goh, who runs Urban Laundry, said business has fallen by about 30 per cent.
“The construction site is very inconvenient and the diversions keep changing, so people are very confused," the 60-year-old said.
Mr Goh recalled having to give a customer directions to the shop, but she became so confused by the diversions and eventually left without making it there.
With fewer walk-in customers, the business has been offering more pick-up and delivery services to retain regular customers. Mr Goh hopes the landlord will take the impact into account and hold off on rent increases.
"We hope the owner understands and would not keep increasing the rental, because our business is not good," he said.
FEARS FOR THE FUTURE
At Goldhill Shopping Centre, Mr Mike Mok of Chye Kee Goldhill Roasted Chicken Rice said his business has fallen by 25 to 30 per cent since construction started.
"I don't know how long I can survive,” he said.
About seven coffee shops in the area have closed down, leaving his – open for more than 26 years – as the only one remaining.
Customers have complained of dust from the construction works, traffic congestion and blocked pathways that force them to take longer routes to the coffee shop.
Noise is one of the biggest issues, Mr Mok said. He has had to call the construction company's office during the lunch period, which accounts for much of the shop's takings, to ask for noisy works to be halted.
"Sometimes it's really too noisy ... Then they will send someone down to stop them,” said Mr Mok. "We only earn during the lunchtime ... just only a two-hour window.”
HEARTLAND BUSINESSES LESS AFFECTED
Businesses in the heartlands near Chong Pang in Yishun were less concerned about the extended timeline.
Ms Patricia Kua, owner of Hair Scent salon, said the dust is expected of such a major construction project.
Noise barriers along the road once reflected sunlight into shops like hers, blinding those inside, until shop owners raised the issue with LTA about a year ago and green canvas was put up to block the glare.
Her business relies mostly on returning regulars rather than walk-in customers, she said, and has not been much affected.
Madam Ong Ai Choo, who works at Kheng Huat General Construction, said it is business as usual at her renovation firm, as her shop sits behind the tall sound barriers along the main road.
“I thought it was going to finish already. Now need two more years,” she said. “I’ve been here for 40 over years. This is the first time I’m seeing changes of such an extent.”
COPING WITH DUST AND NOISE
Residents near two affected sites, Braddell Hill and Chong Pang, also told CNA they are grappling with noise, dust and travel disruption.
At Braddell Hill, Ms Ella Baptista, who lives in a block directly facing the construction site, said her walk to Marymount MRT station has doubled from 10 to 20 minutes.
"Same with going down to Novena, for example. The added traffic because of the construction (will take us) five to 10 minutes more in the morning, which makes a difference especially if you're changing buses," said the 22-year-old teacher.
Two days ago, a network line serving the entire block was cut, leaving residents without Wi-Fi and taking hours to resolve. Dust from the construction site has also meant more cleaning at home, she added.
Another Braddell Hill resident, Lin Hui Fen, 41, also told CNA her home is "constantly" dusty, and that construction sometimes runs into the night, extending the noise
Residents living in Chong Pang facing the Sembawang Road work site also face the same issues
Long-time resident Mr Tay, who wanted to be known only by his surname, said the noise and dust can be severe, with works running late into the night.
The 70-year-old has resorted to covering his shoe rack and balcony window, which faces the construction site, with a plastic sheet.
His wife said workers sometimes shout to communicate, adding to the noise, and that spotlights used to light the site at night shine into their home.
Traffic along Sembawang Road also jams up due to lane diversions, Mr Tay said.
“I thought the work was going to be completed soon already. This is very frustrating.”
Mr Chew Ah Meng, who has lived in Chong Pang for about 20 years, said units facing the site bear the brunt of the disruption, citing metal clanking and the thump of piles being driven into the ground.
The only respite is on Sunday, when no work is done.
“They’ve been working on this for very long. Fortunately we are moving out at the end of this year,” said the 79-year-old.
His family listed their house for sale two months ago. There has been interest from buyers, though the ongoing construction remains a sticking point on price.