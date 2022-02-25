Tremors felt in Singapore after 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra: NEA

A CNA reader, who only wanted to be known as Alvin, said he was in a building at the Marina Bay Financial Centre when the tremors began.

"I've had vertigo before so I thought I was having one, but then my colleague stopped typing and we looked at each other, and confirmed she also felt the building was shaking," he said, adding that the building management had received calls from other tenants reporting the incident.

"I was sitting in my classroom and felt swaying. I thought it was a sudden dizzy spell, but after three to four seconds it was gone," said Nurul Hudaa Mohamed Daud, who was in the Parkway Parade office building at the time.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in Sumatra, Indonesia at about 8.39am local time (9.39am Singapore time).

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said in a message on Twitter that the earthquake's epicentre was on land and did not issue a tsunami warning.