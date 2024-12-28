Singaporeans in Norway bus crash sustained 'minor injuries': MFA

OSLO: A bus carrying several foreign tourists, including Singaporeans, went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland.

The accident killed three people, local police said on Thursday (Dec 26), adding that 58 people were impacted.

No Singaporeans were among the dead, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told CNA on Saturday it has been rendering consular assistance and support, via the Honorary Consul-General in Oslo, to the affected Singaporeans "who sustained minor injuries".

MFA did not provide CNA with the number of affected Singaporeans but said that the consul-general has been in touch with local authorities.

According to Norwegian media reports, at least one Singaporean was slightly injured in the accident.

Responding to queries from CNA, the Norwegian embassy in Singapore said that the municipality where the accident occurred had activated its crisis-response team.



They are also ensuring that passengers who are not being cared for in hospital "are all taken care of and have someone to talk to about the accident".

Passengers from seven countries were on board, including China, France, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway and South Sudan.