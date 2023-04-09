'Not obligatory' for countries to follow each other in determining start of Islamic calendar: MUIS

SINGAPORE: It is "not obligatory" for countries to follow each other in determining the beginning of the Islamic calendar, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said in a statement on Sunday (Apr 9).

MUIS was responding to queries on the determining of Syawal for 2023. Hari Raya Puasa falls on the first day of the month of Syawal, which comes at the end of Ramadan.

Deputy Mufti Dr Mohd Murat Md Aris in MUIS' statement said that each country should rely on its own methods to determine the beginning of the Islamic calendar. He also said that the determination of the beginning and end of Ramadan follows the guidance of Prophet Muhammad.

Scholars use two primary criteria - calculation based on astronomy and the sighting of the moon - to determine whether the crescent moon is visible.

Singapore uses the calculation method because it is generally extremely difficult for the crescent moon to be visible due to its climatic conditions, which is often cloudy, said Dr Murat.

This criteria considers two parameters during sunset on the 29th day of the month - the elevation of the crescent moon and the degree of elongation of the sun and the moon, he added.