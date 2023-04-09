'Not obligatory' for countries to follow each other in determining start of Islamic calendar: MUIS
Deputy Mufti Dr Mohd Murat Md Aris said that differences in the determination of the Islamic calendar is "something which is neither unexpected nor alarming".
SINGAPORE: It is "not obligatory" for countries to follow each other in determining the beginning of the Islamic calendar, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said in a statement on Sunday (Apr 9).
MUIS was responding to queries on the determining of Syawal for 2023. Hari Raya Puasa falls on the first day of the month of Syawal, which comes at the end of Ramadan.
Deputy Mufti Dr Mohd Murat Md Aris in MUIS' statement said that each country should rely on its own methods to determine the beginning of the Islamic calendar. He also said that the determination of the beginning and end of Ramadan follows the guidance of Prophet Muhammad.
Scholars use two primary criteria - calculation based on astronomy and the sighting of the moon - to determine whether the crescent moon is visible.
Singapore uses the calculation method because it is generally extremely difficult for the crescent moon to be visible due to its climatic conditions, which is often cloudy, said Dr Murat.
This criteria considers two parameters during sunset on the 29th day of the month - the elevation of the crescent moon and the degree of elongation of the sun and the moon, he added.
Dr Murat said that differences in the start of the Islamic calendar in this region have occurred very frequently in the past and may well occur again in future.
It last occurred as recently as 2022. Hari Raya Puasa was celebrated a day earlier in Malaysia in 2022.
Dr Murat added that differences in the determination of the Islamic calendar is "something which is neither unexpected nor alarming".
Singapore is part of the religious authority gathering, MABIMS, of which Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia are also a part of.
Dr Murat noted that religious authorities of the other countries adopt the sighting or rukyah method to determine key Islamic months such as Ramadan and Syawal.
However, these countries might also not be able to see the crescent moon due to atmospheric factors despite fulfilling the MABIMS criteria.
"Although the results may differ, all MABIMS countries adopt a method of determination which is based on the principles and guidance of Prophet Muhammad ... and their individual results are valid in their respective contexts."
According to a report by Gulf News, the International Astronomy Center announced that the crescent moon will be sighted on Apr 20, which marks the end of Ramadan, thus making Apr 21 Hari Raya Puasa.
The report however stated that it may not be possible to spot the crescent with from all parts of Asia and Australia.
Malaysia's The Star reported that the country's Fatwa Committee will discuss the prediction made by the International Astronomy Center. The declaration of the date will be made by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal immediately after receiving the report of the moon sighting and consent from the king who represents the Malay rulers.
Hari Raya Puasa in Singapore will fall on Apr 22.