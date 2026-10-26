Woman who helped dispose of 4-year-old Megan Khung's body, conspired to abuse her pleads guilty

SINGAPORE: A woman who helped dispose of four-year-old Megan Khung's body and was part of the conspiracy to abuse her pleaded guilty on Monday (Oct 26).

Megan had been abused by her mother, Foo Li Ping, and her mother's boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang, for over a year before she died as a result of a punch to her stomach.

After Megan's death, Foo and Wong disposed of her body with the help of their friend, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi.

Chua pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that included conspiracy to commit child abuse, disposal of a corpse and drug consumption.

As part of court proceedings, video clips of the abuse, some filmed by Chua, were played in court. The judge told those in the courtroom that the clips were distressing, asking those who wished to leave to do so.

BACKGROUND

Megan was born to Foo and Foo's then husband, Khung Wei Nan or Simonboy as he is known online, in October 2015.

Foo and Khung's marriage broke down, and Foo took Megan back to live with Foo's mother.

Foo began dating Wong in late 2018 and moved to live with him from January 2019, with Megan staying over on some weekends.

Sometime in 2019, Chua came to know Foo, and they became close friends, with Chua staying over at Foo's flat with her daughter.

Megan was abused by Foo and Wong when she stayed at the flat from February 2019.

She was caned when she urinated on furniture, leaving bruises, slapped, pushed and punched, forced to wear a soiled diaper over her head and made to eat food from a dustbin.

In a video clip taken by Chua, Megan cried as her mother forced her to wear the soiled diaper on her head, whimpering: "I don't want to wear"

After Foo placed the soiled diaper on Megan's head, covering her face and nose, she slapped her forcefully.

After this, Megan whimpered: "Mommy, I can't see."

Foo repeated what she said mockingly.

In another clip, Megan was shown standing at the foot of a block with red marks drawn all over her face. She had been paraded in public after Wong drew on her face, with Chua recording this.

On another occasion, Megan's head was shaved to humiliate her.

Megan was starved from January 2020 to prevent her from defecating around the house. She was not allowed to wear clothes because of the bloodstains left on the fabric by her wounds.

Chua filmed Megan repeatedly asking her mother for permission to wear a shirt in February 2020.

Megan was also made to sleep in a planter box outside the master bedroom which faced the afternoon sun.

Chua told Foo to feed Megan her mucus since she was hungry, and Foo wiped a mucus-stained handkerchief forcefully over Megan's tongue.

On Feb 21, 2020, Megan was deprived of food for the whole day.

Foo and Wong made the child stand in front of them and Wong scolded Megan before punching her in the stomach.

The force of the punch caused Megan's back to hit against the wall with a loud thud.

Chua arrived at the flat in the early hours of Feb 22, 2020, and learnt what happened.

She saw Megan lying on the bedroom floor holding onto her stomach in pain.

Chua told Foo and Wong about this but they dismissed it and said Megan was merely trying to get attention.

Chua then ignored Megan and joined the couple in taking drugs in the living room.

Several hours later, Chua saw Megan in the same position. The group took turns to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Megan.