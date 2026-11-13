Woman who conspired to abuse 4-year-old Megan Khung, helped dispose of her body given 13 years’ jail

Warning: This report contains distressing descriptions of child abuse.

SINGAPORE: The woman who conspired to abuse four-year-old Megan Khung, then later helped dispose of the child's corpse, was sentenced to 13 years' jail on Friday (Nov 13).

Passing the sentence on Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi at the High Court, Justice S Mohan said the case arose from "a series of heinous and inhumane acts" committed against Megan Khung.

The High Court judge said that it was "imperative that court sent the strongest signal" to the public that any person involved in cases where children suffer abuse will be met with the full force of the law.

Justice Mohan said the punishment meted out should express "full abhorrence of society" and the court towards the unconscionable harms inflicted on children who are some of society's most vulnerable members.

Chua, a 36-year-old Singaporean, was friends with Megan's mother, Foo Li Ping, 31, and Foo's boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang, 40.

Foo and Wong were both sentenced in April 2025 to jail terms for their roles in the case, which has drawn national attention over the cruelty inflicted on the toddler and cast a spotlight on safety nets for detecting child abuse earlier.

Foo was handed 19 years' jail, while Wong received 30 years' jail and 17 strokes of the cane.

Chua earlier pleaded guilty to three charges: an amalgamated count of conspiring to commit child abuse, one count of disposing of a corpse and one count of drug consumption.

She also admitted to three other counts of conspiring to ill-treat Megan, which were taken into consideration during sentencing.

At a previous hearing, prosecutors sought 13-and-a-half years' jail for Chua, while the defence argued for six years and four months' imprisonment, however, both sides have since tendered further submissions on the jail terms, which they did not elaborate on in court.

Justice Mohan had strong words for Chua as he sentenced her, describing her actions as "depraved" several times and rejecting the notion that she was a passive bystander.

He found that Chua's acts of recording Megan's abuse, her failure to intervene and her continued presence during the acts of abuse transformed her from a mere bystander to an enabler and a participant in "wonton acts of cruelty" that Megan was forced to endure.

The judge noted that it was "not unimaginable" or "beyond the realm of possibility" that Chua had derived some depraved private amusement or enjoyment from recording Megan's abuse.

As she was sentenced, Chua, dressed all in black, appeared expressionless initially but started tearing as the judge pronounced her jail term.

Chua's defence lawyers also submitted her personal letter to the court, but the contents were not revealed in court.

Justice Mohan addressed Chua directly on her letter before ending the hearing.

"You are strongly encouraged to use the time in prison to reflect on your actions.

"I see some encouragement that you have acknowledged your wrongdoing and that you wish to change so I encourage you to do that and use your time in prison ... to make yourself a better person when you come out," he said to an emotional Chua.

Following Foo and Wong’s sentencing in April 2025, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it would carry out a further review of Megan’s case. A review panel in October 2025 identified serious shortcomings across the agencies responsible for Megan's welfare.

In September this year, MSF launched a new unit to flag child abuse concerns earlier.

EARLIER PLEAD GUILTY HEARING

Megan was born to Foo and her then-husband Khung Wei Nan, known online as Simonboy, on Oct 4, 2015.

Foo's marriage to Khung broke down, and she began dating Wong in 2018. She moved in with Wong in January 2019. Initially, Megan remained with Foo's mother and only stayed with the couple on some weekends, but moved itno the flat with the couple in September 2019.

During Chua's plead guilty hearing on Oct 26, the court heard that Chua began visiting Foo and Wong with her own daughter from around July 2019.

She was entrusted with Megan's care and had taken both Megan and her daughter out of the flat.

She witnessed the couple abusing Megan and filmed several of the incidents, including those in which Megan was naked, and when she was covered in wounds.

She also saw the child's injuries, but dressed her in clothes that would cover her bruises and cane marks to conceal the abuse.

In late 2019, Wong drew on Megan's face to humiliate her because the child had used Foo's makeup without permission.

Wong and Chua then humiliated Megan by parading her in public, with Chua recording the incident on her mobile phone so that she could remind Megan of her punishment if she misbehaved in the future.

In January 2020, Foo became upset after Megan's mucus splashed on her while the child was crying. Chua told Foo to give Megan the mucus since the child was hungry.

Chua also recorded this incident.

She also failed to stop the couple from making Megan sleep in a planter box on the balcony. Instead, she recorded a video of the child inside the planter box.

Even as she saw Megan growing physically weaker and the abuse escalating, she did nothing to protect the child.