Novavax applies to have non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Singapore

SINGAPORE: US biotechnology company Novavax announced it has filed for interim authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine under Singapore's Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

In a statement on Wednesday (Nov 24), Novavax said it has made the submission for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for regulatory evaluation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The PSAR allows HSA to grant interim authorisation for critical novel vaccines, medicines and medical devices during a pandemic.

The mRNA vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the only COVID-19 vaccines currently approved under PSAR.

Responding to CNA's queries, HSA said Novavax had submitted its data for its PSAR application for its vaccine on Nov 22.

"HSA has commenced a careful and thorough rolling review of the data to ensure that the vaccine meets the requirements for quality, safety and efficacy for interim authorisation before it is approved for use in Singapore," it said.

SEVERAL WEEKS TO MONTHS

HSA added the time taken for the review would depend on the "completeness" of the data submitted for evaluation, as well as the time taken by Novavax to respond to its queries on issues that may surface during the evaluation.

"The review timeline may vary from several weeks, if the data is complete and meets the stipulated standards, to months, if there are data gaps and inconsistencies in the dossiers," said HSA.

An update will be provided once a regulatory decision is made, it added.

In June, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore had signed an advance purchase agreement with Novavax in January 2021.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary has also said in Parliament that Singapore was studying the possibility of using non-mRNA vaccines as booster shots.