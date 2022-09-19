More than 18,000 doses of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine administered in Singapore, 5 reports of severe reactions

SINGAPORE: More than 18,000 doses of Novavax’s Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Aug 31, with five cases of severe side effects reported.

In its 13th vaccine safety report on Monday (Sep 19), the Health Sciences Authority said there were 28 reports of adverse reactions, of which 82 per cent - or 23 cases - were not serious.

This included allergic reactions such as rash and eye swelling, numbness, inflammation of blood vessels, dizziness and chest pain.

“These were largely consistent with what were reported in the clinical studies or with other COVID-19 vaccines,” HSA said. Common side effects that recipients may experience include injection site pain and/or tenderness, fatigue, headache and muscle pain.

HSA granted interim authorisation to the Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals aged 18 and above in February, under the Pandemic Special Access Route. Singapore began administering the vaccine to the public on May 18.

Five cases of severe side effects have been reported as of Aug 31, including four cases of anaphylaxis and one case of a serious allergic reaction.

“These occurred in susceptible individuals who had previous allergic reactions or adverse effects to Pfizer/Comirnaty and Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a history of drug or food allergies,” HSA added.

“All the patients have recovered from the serious adverse reactions.”