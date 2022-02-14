Novavax’s Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine granted interim authorisation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted interim authorisation for Novavax’s Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore, it announced on Monday (Feb 14).

The vaccine will be allowed for use in individuals aged 18 and above on Feb 3 this year. The vaccination regimen comprises two doses of 5 micrograms administered three weeks apart.

The first batch of the vaccine is “expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months”, HSA said.

The interim authorisation was granted under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

“HSA has reviewed that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy standards, and that the benefits outweigh the risks for the Singapore population," it added.

“Two groups of experts from HSA’s Medicines Advisory Committee and Panel of Infectious Diseases Experts were also consulted and agreed with HSA’s recommendation for PSAR authorisation.”

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The vaccine is stored at 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius, enabling the use of existing vaccine supply and cold chain channels, said Novavax previously.

CLINICAL TRIALS

HSA’s clinical review was based on two Phase 3 clinical studies conducted in the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, comprising more than 40,000 clinical trial participants aged between 18 and 95, it said.

"The results showed that Nuvaxovid demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of approximately 90 per cent against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent in preventing severe COVID-19," HSA said.

"It showed consistent efficacy against the Alpha variant, but there was no data on the Delta and Omicron variants, as these variants were not prevalent at the time Novavax conducted the clinical trials."