Novavax XBB1.5 COVID-19 vaccine will cease to be offered from Jan 1, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Novavax/Nuvaxovid XBB1.5 COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be available under the national vaccination programme from Jan 1 next year.

The updated COVID-19 jab was made available under the national vaccination programme in May this year.

In a press release on Tuesday (Dec 3), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the vaccine is no longer supplied by the manufacturer and current stocks of the formulation in Singapore set to expire on Dec 31.

MOH said that eligible individuals who wish to receive the existing formulation of the vaccine will have to do so by Dec 31.

Individuals receiving the vaccine as an additional dose should do so around one year, and at least five months from the last vaccine dose, said the Health Ministry.

MOH added that Novavax is in the process of filing for regulatory approval for its updated COVID-19 vaccine formulation.

Further updates will be provided when the company has successfully filed for regulatory approval and supply is available in Singapore, said MOH.

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines had ceased to be offered under the programme at the end of September this year.

MOH said then that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) did not receive any application for the Sinovac vaccine to be fully registered,

The updated JN.1 mRNA vaccines - PfizerBioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax - will continue to be available under the national vaccination programme, it said.

Both were approved by HSA, MOH said in October.

Individuals may book an appointment at a Healthier SG GP clinic or at a polyclinic via the HealthHub booking system.

Mobile vaccination teams offering COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be deployed across Singapore, MOH said.

"We encourage everyone, especially those aged 60 years and above or medically vulnerable, to remain updated with their vaccination based on the prevailing recommendations," MOH added.