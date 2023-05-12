Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine to be made available to adolescents aged 12 to 17

SINGAPORE: The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to adolescents aged 12 to 17 from May 15, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (May 12).

MOH said it accepted the recommendations from the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination to extend the use of the vaccine to this age group under the National Vaccination Programme.

This follows the Health Sciences Authority's authorisation of the vaccine for use in this age group.

With this extension, individuals in this age group who are medically ineligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, or who wish to receive a non-mRNA vaccine, will have the option of receiving a non-mRNA jab under the programme to complete their recommended COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Nuvaxovid, was granted interim authorisation in Singapore on Feb 14, 2022.

From May 15, adolescents aged 12 to 17 may book an appointment to receive the vaccine at any of the 19 Public Health Preparedness Clinics offering it.