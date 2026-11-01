Over 1,300 BTO flats with shorter waiting time of under 3 years to be offered in Sembawang in November

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 1,310 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Sembawang with waiting times of less than three years in the upcoming November BTO sales exercise, it said on Sunday (Nov 1).

The flats, at Sembawang Anchor, will bring the total number of shorter waiting time (SWT) flats launched in 2026 to 4,661, exceeding HDB's target of over 4,000 SWT flats this year.

The project, with a waiting time of two years and 10 months, is located in the new Sembawang North housing area, between Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive.

It will comprise six residential blocks, including an integrated block with sold and rental flats. There are 1,310 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats.

There will be a preschool, eating house, supermarket and shops located within the project, offering "convenient access to everyday amenities", said HDB.

Additionally, there are plans for a new neighbourhood centre and an adjacent 1ha park nearby to offer more shopping, dining and recreational options.

Other nearby amenities include Sembawang Mart, Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub housing a hawker centre, a polyclinic, an indoor sports hall, an ActiveSG gym and a swimming pool.

Almost one in four BTO flats launched in 2026 will be SWT flats, allowing more homebuyers to get their new homes earlier, said HDB.

Together with the 4,690 SWT flats launched last year, HDB will have offered a total of 9,351 such flats over two years, putting it on track to meet its target of launching 12,000 SWT flats from 2025 to 2027, it added.

This reflects HDB's "continued efforts to provide a steady supply of flats with shorter waiting times to meet Singaporeans' housing needs", it said.