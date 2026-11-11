First BTO exercise under raised income ceiling set to draw highest number of applications in two years

SINGAPORE: The first Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise since the income ceiling was raised is set to draw the highest number of applications since October 2024, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Wednesday (Nov 11).

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 7,964 flats across seven projects in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun, in the November BTO exercise.

As of 5pm on Wednesday, there were 35,603 applicants - or nearly 4.5 applicants per flat.

In October 2024, there were 35,678 applicants for 8,573 flats in the first exercise under the new flat classification framework.

For first-timer families applying for three-room and larger flats in the latest exercise, the median application rate was 2.6 applicants per flat, compared with 1.4 in June and 0.9 in February.

For first-timer singles applying for two-room flexi flats, the median application rate was 8.2, which was slightly higher than the 7.8 recorded in June and 7.3 in February.

In a Facebook post, Mr Chee said the increase is “not unexpected”, given that more Singaporeans are now eligible to apply for BTO flats under the raised income ceilings.

In August, Singapore raised the monthly household income ceiling from S$14,000 to $16,000 for families and from S$7,000 to $8,000 for singles.

“We are seeing strong interest in the flats offered,” he said, adding that there was “varied demand” across the projects.

The third and last BTO exercise of the year began on Nov 4 and runs until 11.59pm on Nov 11. The final number of applications will be published at 2pm on Thursday.