Train services resume at Novena, about two hours after MRT station was shut due to smoke

SINGAPORE: Novena MRT station on the North-South Line was closed for about two hours on Friday evening (Oct 27) after white smoke and a burning smell briefly filled the concourse area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 5.30pm, and that the smoke had dissipated by the time it arrived.

Preliminary investigations by SCDF and train operator SMRT showed that the white smoke came from the motor of an air handling unit in a room at the concourse level.

"SMRT has since isolated the air handling unit system to facilitate further investigation," said SCDF, adding that no injuries were reported.

Facebook user Adrian Choo posted a video at 5.40pm showing smoke at Novena MRT station. He said a message to evacuate had been announced.

Several SCDF vehicles were seen outside the train station.