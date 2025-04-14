Fencing along roads to be extended to 9 more areas to prevent vehicle-wildlife collisions

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will set up barriers at nine new areas to help prevent collisions between vehicles and wildlife.

Exclusion fencing and hedge walls, which help deter animals from crossing roads, are already in place at three areas along Mandai Road and the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

In a Facebook post on Monday (Apr 14), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that the results of the existing measures have been “encouraging”.

“We have seen a decrease in the number of sambar deer and wild boar roadkill incidents in Singapore from 2023 to 2024 in these areas.”

The fencing also helps guide the animals towards alternative crossings set up by NParks such as the Eco-Link@BKE.

“Vehicular-wildlife collisions not only pose serious risks to drivers, riders and passengers, they also harm our wildlife,” Mr Lee said.

“To do more to protect our motorists and wildlife, NParks will be extending exclusion fencing to nine additional locations over the next two years.”

The nine spots are higher-risk areas identified based on past incidents. They are mostly along major roads near the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

NParks said on Monday that it aims to finish setting up the fences by 2026.

The fences will be around 1.8m high to prevent large mammals from jumping over them.

Smooth panels will also be added to the bases of the fences to prevent animals such as pangolins from climbing over them onto the road.

“In Singapore where land is scarce, our green spaces are close to urban development areas,” Mr Lee said.

“That is why we have taken steps to introduce various measures to strengthen our ecological connectivity, making it safer for wildlife to move in between green spaces.”