NParks developing forest fire detection and monitoring system for nature reserves

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is developing a forest fire detection and monitoring system for Singapore's nature reserves, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Monday (Oct 4).

The system uses closed-circuit television cameras, drones and video analytics to help NParks officers quickly detect a fire and obtain real-time information on the incident.

“This system will improve the effectiveness of NParks’ fire surveillance regime and allow NParks and SCDF to mount a more rapid response in the event of a fire,” said Mr Lee in a written parliamentary reply to MP Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang).

Dr Lim had asked about the steps being taken to prevent fires in Singapore’s nature reserves and parks, as the country experiences rising temperatures and a hotter climate.