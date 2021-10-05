NParks developing forest fire detection and monitoring system for nature reserves

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is developing a forest fire detection and monitoring system for Singapore's nature reserves, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Monday (Oct 4).
The system uses closed-circuit television cameras, drones and video analytics to help NParks officers quickly detect a fire and obtain real-time information on the incident.
“This system will improve the effectiveness of NParks’ fire surveillance regime and allow NParks and SCDF to mount a more rapid response in the event of a fire,” said Mr Lee in a written parliamentary reply to MP Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang).
Dr Lim had asked about the steps being taken to prevent fires in Singapore’s nature reserves and parks, as the country experiences rising temperatures and a hotter climate.
Other measures are also in place to prevent vegetation fires in nature reserves and parks, particularly during dry periods, said Mr Lee. This includes trimming vegetation, clearing wood debris and maintaining firebreaks – a gap in vegetation to slow or stop a fire from spreading.
NParks officers also conduct patrols at fire-prone hotspots, while stepping up enforcement against smoking and unauthorised burning during dry spells.
In addition, NParks works with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and other land management agencies to regularly review its fire safety measures.
Signs have also been put up to educate the public on preventing vegetation fires, such as not smoking in nature reserves and not leaving fires unattended at camping and barbecue sites.