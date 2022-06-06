NParks to establish new nature corridor in Khatib joining up existing green spaces with new parks

This is to enhance ecological connectivity between the two source habitats, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Monday (Jun 6).

These plans come as the area makes way for two upcoming residential and mixed-use developments at Springleaf and Miltonia Close.

NParks said it worked with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Housing & Development Board to safeguard sizeable portions of land in the two areas as Nature Parks.

As such, the new nature corridor will pass through three new parks that will be established in Springleaf and Miltonia Close, as well as within the site occupied by Orchid Country Club when the club’s lease expires in 2030.