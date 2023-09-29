National Parks Board to get new chairman on Oct 1

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) will get a new chairman on Oct 1 with the appointment of Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary in the Public Service Division.

Mr Loh will retire from the administrative service after 33 years in the public service, said NParks and the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a media release on Friday (Sep 29).

They noted his experience in public service, having held various appointments in places like the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Manpower.

Current NParks chairman Benny Lim Siang Hoe will step down from the board on Sep 30.

Mr Lim, who has been NParks chairman since 2018, oversaw key strategic and organisational developments at the agency during his tenure.

In 2019, for instance, some functions of the former Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) were transferred to NParks.

"Mr Lim helped oversee a seamless transition of the former AVA staff and functions to NParks, including the formation of a new Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for animal-related issues," said NParks and MND.

"Mr Lim also supported NParks’ efforts to strengthen biosurveillance and resilience of Singapore’s animal health system by enhancing the capabilities of its animal laboratories and research in animal behaviour."

NParks and the ministry it comes under added: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Lim's strong personal support and encouragement for staff welfare was greatly appreciated by NParks staff who worked tirelessly to keep our gardens, parks and nature reserves open to Singaporeans, with visitorship significantly exceeding pre-pandemic levels."