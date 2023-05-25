NParks rolls out crow trap, CCTV camera in Toa Payoh after receiving feedback

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) set up a trap on Thursday (May 25) targeting crows around Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, along with a closed-circuit television camera to monitor the live conditions of birds that have been captured.

This comes after feedback received on crows in the area, added NParks' group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo in response to CNA's queries.

In February, hecklers had disrupted a crow-trapping operation in the same neighbourhood – near Block 10B and 14 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh – with shouts of "crows are innocent" and "animal cruelty".

The trap then consisted of netting and balloons, and it was apparently the first time NParks had used such a method.

When CNA was in the vicinity of Block 14 and 14A Lorong 7 Toa Payoh around 11.30am on Thursday, several curious onlookers were seen examining the crow-trapping structure made of wood and wire. It was fenced off with orange plastic safety meshing.

Two crows had been successfully captured by then.

Water and food such as carrot cake, fish cakes, Hokkien mee and kueh were laid out on the ground inside the structure, right below several holes for birds to fly into.