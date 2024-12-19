Current use of NRIC numbers 'leaves us vulnerable': Why Singapore wants to change the way it uses identification numbers

​​​​​​SINGAPORE: Rattling off your National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) number is sometimes taken as proof that you are who you say you are. You may even get access to confidential documents using your NRIC number.

But that is not secure because NRIC numbers are not secrets, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at a press conference addressing queries that were raised after a new portal showed people's names and NRIC numbers in search results.

Although an identity number is a form of personal data that should be protected, it is used in certain settings such as when checking into a hotel or seeking medical treatment.

On Thursday (Dec 19), Mrs Teo outlined several ways in which NRIC numbers are being misused. First, they are used as proof that people are who they claim to be, and hence grant people access to privileged information.

Second, they are seen as information that only the authorities know, which can make us vulnerable to scammers.

Third, masked NRIC numbers have been used as a way to conceal the full numbers, but that creates a "false sense of security" that the full numbers are not known. In reality, the full NRIC number of an individual can easily be guessed with the help of simple algorithms, especially if the person's birth year is also known.

To better protect members of the public, policy involving NRIC numbers needs to change, said Mrs Teo. "The current situation leaves us vulnerable," she said.