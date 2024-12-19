'We are very sorry': Government apologises for confusion, anxiety over NRIC unmasking saga

SINGAPORE: The government apologised to the public on Thursday (Dec 19) for the saga over unmasking National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers.

“We are very sorry to have caused them much anxiety,” said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at a press conference, adding that the public’s concerns are taken seriously.

“We had wanted to give them better protection, and this required a change in our policy involving the use of NRIC numbers, because the current situation leaves us vulnerable.”

The government had intended to make the change only after explaining to citizens the rationale but before it could do so, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) went ahead and launched its Bizfile portal, with a search function that produced people's names and full NRIC numbers.

“On behalf of ACRA, I would like to apologise for causing anxiety and concerns to members of the public over the disclosure of NRIC numbers on our Bizfile portal,” said ACRA’s chief executive Chia-Tern Huey Min.