NS exit permit requirement to be relaxed, new Changi recreation hub for NSmen

SINGAPORE: From April, operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will only need to apply for an exit permit if they are leaving Singapore for 12 months or more.

This is a relaxation of the current rule, which requires NSmen who are going overseas for six months or more to get an exit permit.

"This change reflects the growing mobility of Singaporeans, with many of our NSmen staying or working overseas for longer durations," Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How told Parliament on Monday (Feb 27).

He assured Members of Parliament that the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) had studied the issue closely and that the change would not affect the operational readiness of the Singapore Armed Forces.

Under the Enlistment Act, the penalty for remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit is up to three years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

The updated rule follows last year's conclusion of a government review aimed at strengthening the NS system.

NSmen can also look forward to a new social and recreation hub in Changi. Built by the National Service Resort and Country Club (NSRCC), the recreation hub will have chalets, sports facilities and other family-centric amenities.

More details about the hub will be announced in due course, said Mr Heng.