'I was eager to serve further': The SAF soldiers with no qualms about extending their service

Because of his fitness, some servicemen in his units often mistake him for being a former regular. This would go on for a week before they asked him why he left the force. When he said he was never a regular, they could not believe it.

"Because, very rarely you find people at this rank who was never a regular before," he said, laughing and calling himself a "regular NSman".

"But I think generally they're more receptive in that sense when they're dealing with another NSman, because they know that you share the same experiences - you work, you come here and serve."

When asked why he did not consider signing on as a regular, 1WO (NS) Surindranath conceded that despite his "positive" experience as an NSF, he made a decision to prioritise his studies and family.

He now has a Bachelor of Arts (Merit) in English with Business from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

"At that time, it was difficult to juggle the career and study at the same time, especially in the armed forces because it's a 24/7 job," he said.

"I have a lot of respect for regulars because it's not easy. They make a lot of sacrifices for their family. And when you're studying sometimes you have to work at night, sometimes irregular hours ... It would not have been easy at that time."

"WHY NOT ME?"

1WO (NS) Surindranath said he sees himself volunteering for about two to three years more, before someone takes over his appointment with enough runway to get used to the job.

"Frankly, nobody should stay there forever, because it will stop our succession pipeline," he said.

1WO (NS) Surindranath said he has no regrets about extending his ICT commitments, stressing that he was interested in each role he took over and how he could contribute effectively.

"I didn't want to go in and sit in a post for the sake of sitting in it and feeling or looking important. I think what is very important is that you went in and you tried to improve things (for your successor)," he added.

"Defending our country is everyone’s responsibility and a way of showing our gratitude to the nation. In serving NS, instead of asking 'why me?', we should ask 'why not me?'"