NSF dies after being found unconscious at Pulau Tekong building

SINGAPORE: A full-time national serviceman (NSF) died on Thursday (Oct 8) after he was found unconscious on Pulau Tekong.

The serviceman was found at the foot of a building at Basic Military Training Centre School 3 at about 1.20pm. He was immediately taken to the Pulau Tekong Medical Centre for emergency treatment, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release.

He was subsequently evacuated by helicopter to Singapore General Hospital, arriving at 2.05pm.

He was pronounced dead at 2.27pm.

The serviceman was not involved in training at the time of the incident, MINDEF said.

Pulau Tekong is home to the Singapore Armed Forces' Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC), where many full-time national servicemen undergo basic military training after enlistment.

"The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the ministry said.

"The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief."

Investigations are ongoing.